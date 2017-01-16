Coming up on WLBT: Pike county authorities investigate deadly shooting

One person is dead and four recovering after someone opened fire in Pike County. We'll have details at the top of the hour.
Deadly accidents claimed lives over the weekend. We'll have more when you join us.
We'll have details on local events that will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.More >>
