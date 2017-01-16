Suspect arrested in burglaries at Renaissance

An arrest has been made after multiple businesses were broken into on Monday at the Renaissance at Colony Park.

Ridgeland police say Darrah Williams has been arrested and charged with burglary. And this isn't the first time that Williams has been charged for burglarizing businesses.

Eleven years ago, Williams was arrested in connection with 37 burglaries in Vicksburg.

At 2:15 a.m. Monday, a Ridgeland police officer was performing business checks at Renaissance when he discovered shattered glass on the front door of the business.

Investigations revealed that this business was burglarized and later checks of other retail stores in the area resulted in the discovery of another four businesses with shattered glass.

According to Ridgeland police, the businesses were located on the north end of the retail area and specific names of the stores are being withheld due to the active investigation.

Our crew on the scene said that Aqua the Day Spa, Justice for Girls, GNC, White House Black Market as well as Merle Norman were among Renaissance Ridgeland stores burglarized.

Canton Police tell us that Williams is also a suspect in three of their burglaries.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.