JPD says two early morning break-ins may be connected

Jackson Police are investigating two break-ins at the Shell gas station on Highway 18 and Food Depot on Terry Road.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, at 3:00 a.m., the front window was smashed at the Food Depot. The burglar got away with cigarettes.

Jones also confirmed that the Shell station was broken into at 3:30 a.m. Monday. A black male suspect with his face covered and wearing dark colored clothing broke the window and grabbed several packs of Newport cigarettes.

Police believe the two are connected.

The suspect ran from both scenes.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

