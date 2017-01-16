Two arrested after stolen truck recovered in Simpson County

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen Ford F-150 on St. John's Road, near D'Lo, Saturday night.

According to Simpson County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff, Scott Womack, Charles Lee Westbrook and John Tellis Dampier were arrested and transported to Simpson County Jail.

The rear sliding window was broken out of the truck along with the tag removed, steering column torn open, satellite system disabled, stereo speakers and equipment removed and the power steering pump was broken.

Methamphetamine was also found.

Westbrook and Dampier are both charged with motor vehicle theft.

