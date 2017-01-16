Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events around the metro

There are many events happening around the metro to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

In observance of the holiday honoring the slain Civil Rights leader, a number of events, civic service projects and ceremonies will be held on Monday to celebrate Dr. King's life and legacy.

Here is a list of events.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service - Vicksburg, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The Vicksburg National Military Park has partnered with Beulah Cemetery to host a volunteer project in honor of this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The work will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 12 p.m. Volunteers will spend the morning working on important cemetery maintenance. Volunteers will remove branches, leaves, and other debris and will help clean headstones in a portion of the cemetery. Beulah Cemetery is located on Old Jackson Road at the end of Martin Luther King Boulevard. If you have any questions or would like to sign up to volunteer, please contact Molly at (601) 629-8133.

Reflections of a King's Dream - various locations around Jackson

Laying of Wreaths - Freedom Corner, 10 a.m.

Birthday Bash and Gospel - Jackson City Hall, 12:00 p.m.

The Mississippi Awards Banquet - Jackson State University, 6:30 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity celebrates MLK Day of Service

Habitat for Humanity volunteers, staff and new Habitat homeowner families celebrate the 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service by dedicating three Habitat houses. 210 McTyrere Avenue - Dedication of house sponsored by Baptist Health Systems, 10:30 a.m. 326 Manship Street - Dedication of house sponsored by five United Methodist Churches, 12 p.m. 232 Kevin Garnett Court - Dedication of house sponsored by New Hope Baptist Church and Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1:30 p.m.



UMMC student celebrate MLK Jr. Holiday - Gateway Rescue Mission

The UMMC Associated Student Body is taking part in the first annual UMMC Day of Service, Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. More than 150 student volunteers from across campus will spend the morning giving back to the community. Students will roll up their sleeves at multiple locations in the metro area: Gateway Rescue Mission 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Good Samaritan Center 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Mustard Seed 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Mission First 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Jackson Zoo 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.



Beta Delta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority serves the homeless

Beta Delta Omega will serve lunch to the homeless at Stewpot Ministries, 11:45 a.m.

Beta Delta Omega will donate coats to Burlington's Coat Factory for the "WARM COATS FOR WARM HEARTS" campaign at Metro-Center Mall, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 4:00 p.m.

The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the Gamma Upsilon Chapter celebrate the life and legacy of our brother, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme this year is His Dream, Our Reality: An Effort to Achieve Equitable and Sustainable Change. The celebration will include songs, litany, and a speaker to encourage activism.

Jackson Zoo open and observing Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Despite the incorrect info on Google and Google Maps, the Jackson Zoo is indeed open to guests and celebrating MLK Jr. Day with volunteers giving a Day of Service.

Americorp's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Project, E.E. Rogers SDA School, south Jackson, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

AmeriCorp NCCC will be partnering with the E.E. Rogers SDA School, a K-8 private, non-profit school in a community service project. The school needs assistance with building a Learning Garden playground, painting and other tasks needed in the facility. E. E. Rogers invites the community to grab your gloves, dust mask, tools and come share in this Dr. Martin Luther King Day Service Project.

