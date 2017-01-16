Second suspect arrested in deadly nightclub shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in a Pike County nightclub shooting that killed one and injured four others.

Laxavier Addison was arrested on Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. His bond has been set at $700,000.

Investigators also arrested 26-year-old Derric Hall and charged him with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder. His bond was also set at $700,000.

The identities of all five victims that were shot at the Sin City Nightclub have been released.

45-year-old Prentiss Jackson was pronounced dead at Southwest Hospital from several gunshot wounds. 30-year-old Samuel Reed was taken to UMMC with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and the back of his neck.

37-year-old Derrick Jackson was taken to UMMC with a gunshot wound to the face. 38-year-old Todd Taylor is in stable condition after emergency surgery at Southwest Hospital.

29-year-old Timothy Lewis suffered a flesh wound after being grazed and was treated and released from Southwest Hospital.

During the investigation, Hall, of Magnolia, was interviewed and admitted to his involvement in the incident.

Hall said he was at the nightclub gambling when an argument lead to a fight. Hall said he was assaulted by four or five people.

He managed to get outside the night club, where several people followed him. Hall said he retrieved a gun from his car and began firing. He told investigators that he stopped shooting when he saw bodies fall to the ground.

He remains in the Pike County Jail with no bond.

According to Pike County Sheriff's deputies, they spoke with the Tracy Reed, manager of the club, who denied that any fights happened before she closed up for the night.

An unidentified woman told deputies that several people had been shot and taken to Southwest Regional Medical Center by private vehicles. Deputies noticed damage to the club and blood trails around the front door.

The scene was secured and investigators were notified. They collected multiple shell casings from the scene, and spoke with several witnesses.

