Bryant, 3 Doors Down and Tupelo band will go to inauguration

Gov. Phil Bryant's going. So's the Tupelo High School marching band and Mississippi Gulf Coast rockers 3 Doors Down.

Those are among the Mississippians who will be attending or taking part in inaugural festivities for incoming President Donald Trump.

Bryant spokesman Clay Chandler confirmed Friday that the Republican governor, a Trump campaign surrogate, would attend the inauguration. State Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, and Rep. Andy Gipson, R-Braxton, will also be part of a Mississippi delegation.

Chandler says the state Republican Party is coordinating a larger group.

3 Doors Down was announced Friday as a performer at a "welcome celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial.

The Tupelo band says it reached its $110,000 fundraising goal to pay for 150 band members to travel to Washington D.C., and march in the inaugural parade.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.