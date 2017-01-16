Quinndary Weatherspoon named SEC Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference
SEC Player of the Week
Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore guard from Canton, Miss., averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in wins at Arkansas and against Texas A&M. Weatherspoon scored a game-high 25 point to give Mississippi State its first win at Arkansas since 2011. He was 8-11 shooting, 6-7 from 3-point range. He then scored all 13 of his points in the second half to rally the Bulldogs past Texas A&M, draining three key 3-pointers in the frame. He’s totaled 20-plus points six times this season, all MSU victories.
SEC Freshman of the Week
Kentucky’s Malik Monk, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from Lepanto, Ark., Monk averaged 21 points and 3.5 assists in wins at Vanderbilt and over Auburn. He had 18 points against the Commodores and a game-high 24 vs. Auburn He’s reached double-figure scoring in every game this season, and topped 20 or more points 10 times He clinched the win at Vanderbilt by scoring UK’s final six points – including four free throws in the final 17 seconds to seal the win.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.