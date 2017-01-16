Quinndary Weatherspoon named SEC Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southeastern Conference

SEC Player of the Week

Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound sophomore guard from Canton, Miss., averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in wins at Arkansas and against Texas A&M. Weatherspoon scored a game-high 25 point to give Mississippi State its first win at Arkansas since 2011. He was 8-11 shooting, 6-7 from 3-point range. He then scored all 13 of his points in the second half to rally the Bulldogs past Texas A&M, draining three key 3-pointers in the frame. He’s totaled 20-plus points six times this season, all MSU victories.

SEC Freshman of the Week

Kentucky’s Malik Monk, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from Lepanto, Ark., Monk averaged 21 points and 3.5 assists in wins at Vanderbilt and over Auburn. He had 18 points against the Commodores and a game-high 24 vs. Auburn He’s reached double-figure scoring in every game this season, and topped 20 or more points 10 times He clinched the win at Vanderbilt by scoring UK’s final six points – including four free throws in the final 17 seconds to seal the win.

