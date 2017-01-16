Elderly man driving car hits teen on bicycle

The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Moore spoke to the room of media representatives, saying the decision to suspend him was politically motivated because of his stance on same-sex marriage and admitted it has hurt him financially, though he added "God is faithful."More >>
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.More >>
A controversial piece of art is raising eyebrows ahead of Lake City’s annual ArtFields event. A quilt by McClellanville artist Loretta Gerald depicts a fully-clad KKK member, a burning cross, and a black man hanging by a noose from a tree.More >>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.More >>
