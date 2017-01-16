Elderly man driving car hits teen on bicycle

Just before noon Monday, Hinds County Sheriff's Deputies and first responders were on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle and a car on Kimbell Road near Terry.

"A preliminary report indicates that an elderly man was traveling east on Kimbell Road in south Hinds County when a 14-year-old male on a bicycle ran into the path of the vehicle," said Major Pete Luke, with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

The 14-year-old was alert and talking to emergency personnel.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The driver of the car was shaken up, but apparently not injured.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.