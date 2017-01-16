Ridgeland police investigate rash of burglaries

Ridgeland police are searching for a man they say broke into several businesses early Monday morning.

The break-ins were discovered around 2 am, at the Renaissance on Highland Colony Parkway.

Detectives spent the morning dusting for fingerprints. A burglar broke into five businesses at the mall overnight.

"He appears to be a professional as you can get he's going in with some type of pry bar instrument jimmying the doors open, going in strictly looking for cash, any registers that are open," said Ridgeland police chief John Neal.

Aqua the Day Spa, Justice for Girls, GNC, White House Black Market as well as Merle Norman were all burglarized. Owners spent the morning repairing glass.

"They didn't steal any computers or Ipads or anything so it's just kind of strange," said Merle Norman employee Shelby Tyler. "That was just weird they left those behind."

Police are now connecting these burglaries to over a dozen other break-ins in recent days. Surveillance video taken from the Donut Palace on Highway 51, shows a black male with a bandage on his face seen breaking in a cash register, early Saturday morning.

"If you know something, speak up," said Donut Palace employee Jonathan Chea. "We need this information because this guy needs to go."

In many of the cases, the burglar took surveillance equipment erasing any evidence of his crime.

"What does aggravate me is we've got people who have established businesses up here who are trying to make a living and you got somebody who is too lazy to go to work," added Chief Neal.

