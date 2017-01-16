Blood need expanded to units of rare AB type

Mississippi Blood Services says blood supplies are picking up after a critical shortage. Now the service faces a different challenge, the urgent need for donors with a rare blood type; this as a young woman fights for her life.

Nicole Jones, a wife, mother of three, and Pisgah teacher is suffering from TTP a rare blood disorder. She was diagnosed in 2014 after the birth of her youngest child.

As a result, she suffered a series of mini-strokes over the weekend and remains hospitalized.

"It's rare and it's even more rare because of her blood type AB positive. It's a rare disease and it's a rare blood type to get enough plasma," according to her sister Rachel Bronner.

There is a silver lining, We have learned that a few units of the blood have been located and will be flown in from Washington State. Also, the search has been widened from just Male donated AB blood to Female AB blood donors as well.

