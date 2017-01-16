Southern Miss guard Brittany Dinkins named C-USA Player of the Week

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss point guard Brittanny Dinkins was named Conference USA Co-Player of the Week, along with FIU’s Kristian Hudson, for her performance over the past week.

Dinkins was ready to be back in Hattiesburg and to play in Reed Green Coliseum in the Lady Eagles' first home game in over 30 days. Against Old Dominion she went for the tune of a career-high 32 points, eight assists, five rebounds and a single-game, record-tying performance of 10 steals. Her showing included going 6-of-6 from the charity stripe and scoring eight of the team’s first 10 points.

Dinkins scored 25 points in the team’s next outing, her third straight game with more than 20 points, and collected four rebounds along with six steals. In the contest she sank 4 three-pointers and brought her career total to 135. Dinkins sits fifth in the record books for three-pointers made by a Lady Eagle and her 57 points in the last two contests moves her to No. 18 on the Lady Eagles all-time scoring list. She is the most recent Lady Eagle to score 30 or more points since Tamara Jones’ 35 points at Middle Tennessee during the 2014-15 season.

Dinkins is first in the league in steals (4.0), fourth in scoring (17.8) and eighth in assists (4.2). It is the Miami product’s first C-USA Player of the Week award and the third weekly award of her career (C-USA Freshman of the Week – Nov. 11, 2013 & Jan. 27, 2014).