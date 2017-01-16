Action packed Rumble in the South at Mississippi College

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's becoming an institution on the Martin Luther King holiday. Some of the best teams and players in Mississippi gathered once again in Clinton for the annual Rumble in the South. The 2017 edition featured names like Nick Weatherspoon, Ladarius Marshall, Tirus Smith, and Robert Woodard.
Scores are below, you can watch highlights of all 7 games on this page.
2017 Rumble in the South
Callaway 62, Velma Jackson 53
Forest Hill 62, Olive Branch 53
Columbus 65, Jackson Academy 52
Starkville 60, Murrah 59
Brandon 61, MRA 55
Petal 58, St. Andrew's 51
Hartfield Academy 55, Jackson Prep 40
