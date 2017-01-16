Action packed Rumble in the South at Mississippi College

It's becoming an institution on the Martin Luther King holiday. Some of the best teams and players in Mississippi gathered once again in Clinton for the annual Rumble in the South. The 2017 edition featured names like Nick Weatherspoon, Ladarius Marshall, Tirus Smith, and Robert Woodard.

Scores are below, you can watch highlights of all 7 games on this page.

2017 Rumble in the South

Callaway 62, Velma Jackson 53

Forest Hill 62, Olive Branch 53

Columbus 65, Jackson Academy 52

Starkville 60, Murrah 59

Brandon 61, MRA 55

Petal 58, St. Andrew's 51

Hartfield Academy 55, Jackson Prep 40

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserve.