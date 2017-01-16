Lanier MLK Classic tipped on Maple Street

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's not the Martin Luther King holiday in Jackson without the Lanier MLK Classic. The Bulldogs hosted 13 other schools for a busy Monday of high school hoops.
Scores are below, highlights are above
2017 Lanier MLK Classic
Lanier vs. Florence
Jim Hill 72, Gentry 57
Madison Central 64, Shaw 50
Wingfield 62, Crystal Springs 38
Terry 74, Amanda Elzy 59
Vicksburg 44, Picayune 42
Raymond 54, Kennedy 39
