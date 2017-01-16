Lanier MLK Classic tipped on Maple Street

It's not the Martin Luther King holiday in Jackson without the Lanier MLK Classic. The Bulldogs hosted 13 other schools for a busy Monday of high school hoops.

Scores are below, highlights are above

2017 Lanier MLK Classic

Lanier vs. Florence

Jim Hill 72, Gentry 57

Madison Central 64, Shaw 50

Wingfield 62, Crystal Springs 38

Terry 74, Amanda Elzy 59

Vicksburg 44, Picayune 42

Raymond 54, Kennedy 39

