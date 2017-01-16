EdBuild recommendations presented to joint meeting of Education Committees

EdBuild has revealed its recommendations on how to change Mississippi's public school funding formula. It suggests that the state raise the base funding cost per student and give different "weights" or supplement amounts for children with various special needs.

The report suggests funding should be more even from district to district and not favor already wealthy districts.

Critics of the process believe the process has been too rushed.

The options were presented Monday to a joint meeting of the House and Senate Education and Appropriations committees.

“We appreciate EdBuild spending countless hours over the last several months listening to Mississippians who are making a difference in the classroom - superintendents, school business officers, principals, teachers, parents and students,” Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn said in a joint statement. “They heard concerns with the current model and the need to have a student-focused formula that invests more dollars into the classroom. We know that many of the recommendations can help us shape a brighter future for our children regardless of the zip code in which they live."

“We recognize the difficulty of the next stage of this legislative process, but we remain optimistic that our colleagues are ready to work together to make this happen,” they concluded.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.