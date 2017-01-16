Organizations and volunteers give to others while celebrating MLK Day of Service

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated throughout the Capital City by serving the community. From celebrating the work of volunteers building homes for Jackson families to feeding the homeless, local colleges and universities and organizations spent the day giving back to others.

"Having a home is just a blessing," said new Habitat for Humanity homeowner Valondria Williams. "Everyday I wake up, I thank God".

On MLK Day Valondria Williams stood with her son at her new McTyere Avenue home in Jackson.

Her Midtown home was a project of Baptist Health Systems. It is one of more than 620 built by more than 1,000 Habitat Volunteers in 2016.

"It's a special day today. So I'm very privileged to be honored on this day to even have people at my home that have been helping me ever since. It's a wonderful thing," said Williams.

University Medical Center students fed the homeless at Gateway Rescue Mission and provided health screenings at Stewpot Community Services.

"This is an opportunity for us as students to interact with the people who are certainly on the fringes of society, and for me as a future doctor sometimes more often than not those are the people who get left behind. Sometimes they don't get access to care," said UMMC Associated Student Body President Brock Banks.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and students from Old Town Middle School and Northwest Rankin High School served meals to the homeless at Stewpot and provided care packages with gloves, hats, and toiletries.

"We understand that they are here because of circumstances that are beyond their control, but we know that one day and with the help of the Lord and this community that things will be restored," said AKA Beta Delta Omega Chapter President Dr. Rose Franklin.

Dr. King, the leader of the Civil Rights Movement, would have turned 88 years old.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.