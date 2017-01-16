Copiah County wildfire burns ten to twelve acres

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Almost twelve acres went up in smoke in Copiah County Monday. The Mississippi Forestry Commission, Copiah County Sheriff's Department and units with Copiah County Emergency Management responded to a wildfire late Monday afternoon.
The wildfire was located on Highway 27 west of Georgetown. At one point the brake lights on vehicles were barely visible.
There is no word at this time on what ignited the flames. We were told Monday night the wildfire was contained and is out.
Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones says 10 to 12 acres were burned.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.