Copiah County wildfire burns ten to twelve acres

Almost twelve acres went up in smoke in Copiah County Monday. The Mississippi Forestry Commission, Copiah County Sheriff's Department and units with Copiah County Emergency Management responded to a wildfire late Monday afternoon.

The wildfire was located on Highway 27 west of Georgetown. At one point the brake lights on vehicles were barely visible.

There is no word at this time on what ignited the flames. We were told Monday night the wildfire was contained and is out.

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones says 10 to 12 acres were burned.

