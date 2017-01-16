Google Recognizes Robert E. Lee Day but not MLK Day in Mississippi

Controversy with Google Monday morning as the website listed operating hours for some businesses in Mississippi might be affected by Robert E. Lee Day and not MLK Day.

Google did finally get around to changing that to say "Martin Luther King Junior Day OR Robert E. Lee's Birthday might affect these hours"

But for many people, the damage was done, and for others, the adjustment still wasn't enough. Some local business owners were horrified to have been unknowingly associated with Robert E. Lee Day.

"I had no idea. Today is not Robert E. Lee Day for us. Today is Martin Luther King Junior Day," said Mitchell Moore, owner of Campbell's Bakery. "It's a national holiday, it serves a purpose. It's a day to recognize the impact and the legacy of an incredible man and that's what we would celebrate."

A spokesman for Google released a statement saying, "Unfortunately, in the three states where Robert E Lee's birthday is recognized as well {as Martin Luther King Day}, the feature is not surfacing Martin Luther King Day as it should be. We apologize for any offense this may have caused. Our teams are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible."

Those three states that combine the holidays are Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas.

A committee in the latter met in Little Rock last week to discuss moving away from the 1983 decision to join the celebrations. Mississippi legislators had conflicting opinions on the shared holiday.

"I think it's okay to do both of them and to do both of them on the same day," said Mississippi State Representative Gary Chism.

Robert E Lee's birthday was made a state holiday in 1910.

President Reagan created Martin Luther King Junior Day in 1983, and the two holidays were combined in Mississippi four years later.

"We're celebrating the past in Robert E. Lee, that's been a state holiday for years, and the new Martin Luther King Day," explained Representative Chism.

Chism says it wouldn't be economical to have two federal holidays, where businesses are closed.

To that, State Representative Chris Bell replied that it wouldn't be necessary to have two days off since he feels Robert E. Lee's birthday should not be recognized as a holiday.

"We should have only one day celebrated here in the State of Mississippi, and that's Martin Luther King Day," said Representative Bell. "And to know that you have Robert E Lee Day being broadcast out to the nation puts another black eye on Mississippi and is very unfortunate"

Right now Mississippi lawmakers have no plans to adjust the holiday calendar.

Meanwhile, in Biloxi, the City Council voted unanimously today to nix Great Americans Day, and instead celebrate Martin Luther King every third Monday in January.

