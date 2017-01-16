EdBuild releases recommendations for school funding formula revamp

Mississippi is a step closer to revamping its school funding formula. The non-profit hired this fall released its recommendation to lawmakers and the public Monday.

EdBuild's recommendation is for Mississippi move to a student-centered formula. More money would be directed to low-income and special education students, as well as English language learners.

"We want to make sure that certain students within the formula are prioritized at the right level," explained EdBuild CEO Rebecca Sibilia.

They'd like to see funding based on enrollment, not attendance.

"If you know how many students are enrolled in your school district, you will be able to figure out exactly how much money your school district will be receiving every year," said Sibilia.

Mississippi promises 73% of state resources for K-12 education. EdBuild notes the 27% rule benefits wealthy districts that are able to generate more from large property tax bases. Democrats are concerned there could be a shift to a higher local funding burden.

"Not all districts are created the same," said Representative Jay Hughes-D. "They don't have the same tax base. We have to remember that one of the reasons we had the original in MAEP was equitable funding to ensure that all children regardless of whether they were from a wealthy district would have the same access to quality education."

Still, parents are asking, what's the rush? The report was released just hours before the deadline to file general bills.

"It's important to make sure that we're not in a position where we're just calling it something else and still not funding it," said mom Becky Guidry of Gulfport.

