JPD: Thieves run truck into gas station, attempt to steal ATM

A gas station on Robinson Road was broken into early Tuesday morning after police were notified that the alarm was going off.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, when police arrived they found the glass broken out of the front window of the store. A Chevy pickup truck damaged the building and 4 suspects tried to steal the ATM inside.

They were not successful and left. They dumped the pick up truck at Larchmont Street.

Police say they have no other information on the suspects.

If you have any information please call Jackson police. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

