Police investigating deadly crash on I-55

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler that killed after hitting a bridge on I-55 south at Fortification.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Calvin Gatlin of Houston, Mississippi.

"There were no other vehicles involved and there were no other injuries reported during this incident," JPD Commander Tyree Jones said. "The accident is under investigation and the cause of the accident is under investigation, at this time."

Commander Jones says the 18-wheeler belongs to Houston's Franklin Corporation, a furniture company out of Chickasaw County.

MDEQ helped with the removal and contamination of motor oil and diesel fuel associated with the accident.

