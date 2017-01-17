Bill: Attorney general must get OK for suits above $250,000

She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
