Man charged in deadly Robinson Road wreck that killed three

Jackson police have arrested and charged 25-year-old Tony Harper with three counts of second degree murder stemming from a deadly crash on Robinson Road.

The crash that killed three people occurred on Robinson Road near the I-220 overpass.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart has identified the three victims as 34-year-old Virgil Kyles, 43-year-old Rose Coleman and 47-year-old Carolyn Conerly.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said the truck driver eluded a Hinds County roadblock and crashed into the Pontiac, killing all three people inside the car.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason held a press conference Saturday to clear up the rumors regarding this case.

"We don't want you to rush to judgment about the incident that occurred last night where we lost three people."

A day after a deadly crash, Sheriff Mason expressed his sympathy and let the public know his team is working vigorously to get answers.

“We are sorry for the loss of life and we want to put it out there," Mason explained. "We are still in the early stages of the investigation. It was initiated last night and it is still ongoing."

