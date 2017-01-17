Recycled trash piling up at a Madison Fire Station

Recycled Garbage is piling up at a Gluckstadt fire station.

Madison County officials voted last year to eliminate curbside recycling and put large bins at some fire stations, but these bins are quickly filling up before collection days on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Firefighters are left picking up the excess trash people leave on the ground beside the full bins.

This has the Chief concerned and we asked if the Fire District can say no to this agreed upon plan with the county.

"We can. The Board of Commissioners can say no to it. We asked if the Commissioners intended to," said Chief Henry Davis. "His reply, 'We will have to talk about it. Talk about a situation. We try to help the county out because they help us, but if it becomes a problem we are going to have to talk about something else'."

The City of Madison and Ridgeland continue to have curbside recycling. Madison County eliminated curbside recycling due to the cost.

"Out of 8,900 homes that could have participated in the program, the county, by our vendor, showed that less than 4,000 homes were actually participating in the program," explained Shelton Vance, Madison County Administrator. "There were platted subdivisions that never requested to participate in the recycling program. With the lack of participation by those subdivisions, the county could not financially justify a recent $10,000 a month hike for collection by Waste Management."

The Chief hopes people will not leave recycled waste at the Fire Station when the bins are full. If they do, it will be considered littering.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.