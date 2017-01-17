Smuggling dope into jail lands two behind bars

Hinds County Sheriff Deputies have arrested 29-year-old Krystal Lamargo Smith, of Jackson, and 22-year-old Stephon Tyria Williams, of Jackson, for smuggling narcotics and other contraband into the jail at Raymond.

On Saturday morning around 1:30, officers became suspicious of a car entering the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Officers stopped the car and found a duffel bag and back pack containing marijuana, Xanax, MDMA, cell phones, bags of tobacco, vodka and various other items.

Smith and Williams have been charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and Smith faces additional charges of giving false identification and a traffic violation.

Both were booked into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

