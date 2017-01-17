Man wanted for Howard Johnson armed robbery arrested - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man wanted for Howard Johnson armed robbery arrested

Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD has arrested a man wanted for a December armed robbery at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Beasley Road. 

22-year-old Dennis Beckley was arrested on January 13 without incident. 

He is currently being held in jail. 

