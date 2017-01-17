Devin Schmidt named GSC Player of the Week, Delta State #24 in NABC poll

Press Release from Delta State Athletics

After leading the Delta State University men's basketball team to a pair of crucial victories against North Alabama and No. 21 Alabama Huntsville, Devin Schmidt was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, Jan. 17. This is the second time this season Schmidt was awarded this honor.



Schmidt finished the night with 26 points, four rebounds and three assists in the 84-80 win against North Alabama. The Sevierville, Tennessee, native went 6-for-18 from the floor and 13-for-16 from the free throw line against the Lions.



Schmidt was again the leading scorer with a career-high 47 points, 32 of which were scored in the second half against No. 21 Alabama Huntsville. He grabbed nine rebounds in the 90-81 win against the Chargers that led the Statesmen atop the table in conference play with a 7-2 record as well as extending the winning streak to five games.



Schmidt is now 2nd all-time in the GSC with 2,246 career points. That number also ranks him 6th in the state of Mississippi in career scoring.

The Delta State University men's basketball team entered the Top 25 of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll at No. 24 for the first time since earlier this season, as it was announced on Tuesday.



The Statesmen sport an overall record of 12-3 and 7-2 in the Gulf South Conference, and came away with two big wins this past weekend over North Alabama and No. 25 Alabama Huntsville. The Green-and-White are currently on a five-game winning streak and averaging 76.4 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league. On the defensive side of the ball, Delta State ranks second in the league, holding its opponents to 69 points per game.



The Statesmen appear in the poll for the first time since the week of Nov. 23, 2016, when they came in at No. 23.



Up next, Delta State will look to continue rising in the polls as it hits the road against Valdosta State on Jan. 19 and West Florida on Jan. 21.

