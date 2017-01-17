Big crowd at The Hump expected as Mississippi State hosts #5 Kentucky

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Two of the hottest teams in the SEC collide Tuesday when Mississippi State faces No. 5 Kentucky in what is expected to be a packed Humphrey Coliseum.



Tip is set for 6 p.m., with Brent Musberger, Sean Farnham and Kaylee Hartung handling the ESPN broadcast. The game can also be heard on the MSU radio network with veterans Jim Ellis and Richard Williams on the call.



MSU stands at 12-4 on the season, 3-1 in league play. In the 67-59 win against Texas AM on Saturday, freshman forward Schnider Herard paced the Bulldogs with a career-high 16 points, while New Orleans native Lamar Peters added 14 points, 4 assists and 5 assists.



The Wildcats enter the contest 15-2, 5-0, following their 92-72 home win against Auburn on Saturday.



It's a White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. In addition, the Student Lounge, located Gate 8 on the west side of the coliseum, will make its men's basketball debut.

