Canton burglaries could be tied to recent rash

Three-On-Your-Side first reported Monday that police were looking for a man responsible for a string of burglaries at the Renaissance Mall in Ridgeland, and other similar crimes in Madison. Now the city of Canton says those crimes may be connected to a string of burglaries there.

Canton police say last week three Canton businesses on the I-55 frontage road were burglarized in the middle of the night.

"Basically a person went through the front glass by using a brick or concrete, once inside the building they took the register out of it," said Detective Terrance Ware of the Canton Police Department.

Police say cash was taken from LLads club cars, Buckshot 2 and Tates Furniture. If the crimes sound familiar they are. Ridgeland police had five business burglaries at the Renaissance Mall and there have been more than 12 similar break-ins in the area in the last week.

"We do have surveillance footage from the burglaries," added Detective Ware. "At this time we're looking into that. We're also checking with Ridgeland to see if this will be the same person that we're looking for."

This surveillance video shows the man casing the business before the crime. Police say he was armed with the same burglary tools used in Madison and Ridgeland.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Ridgeland police at 601-853-2014.

