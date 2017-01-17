Mississippi governor: Time to consider starting a lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is telling lawmakers it might be time to start a state lottery.

The Republican says in his State address Tuesday that allowing the games of chance would be a way to generate revenue without raising taxes. He says Arkansas received $80 million from its lottery last budget year - some it from tickets bought by Mississippi residents.

Bryant is starting his sixth year as governor. He says he will support "Blue Lives Matter" legislation. At least four bills would strengthen the penalties for attacks on law enforcement officers.

He recommends starting a Mississippi Faith-Based and Community Advisory Council to help community organizations.

He's also asking lawmakers to eliminate at least 16 existing state boards that haven't met in more than a year. He didn't name them.

