Mississippi Congressman boycotting inauguration

Mississippi District 2 Representative Bennie Thompson will be staying in the South this weekend and not joining the rest of Congress at President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

"That favorite candidate didn't provide his income taxes to the public, so we don't know really who he is," said Representative Thompson. "As important, he talked about the disabled, talked about various religions, and then talked about women in a very derogatory manner."

The sole Democratic Representative in Mississippi said he might have been able to look past all that, if it weren't for comments made against Civil Rights Activist-now-Georgia Representative John Lewis, who is also boycotting the inauguration.

After Lewis made the announcement, the president-elect took to Twitter.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Trump also tweeted today, saying Lewis lied about not having boycotted any previous elections.

John Lewis said about my inauguration, "It will be the first one that I've missed." WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

"thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in....he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president." Sound familiar! WP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

The Atlanta-area Congressman as well as Representative Thompson are uncomfortable with Trump's dealings with Russia.

"I'm on the homeland security committee. I'm privy to a lot of information I can't share with the public," Congressman Thompson added. "But I can say, I am very, very concerned with president Trump and his actions of late."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.