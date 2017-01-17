Blood donors answer urgent call to help Mississippi teacher

Now to follow up we first told you about Monday involving a wife, mother and teacher with a rare blood disorder who's fighting the battle of her life.

Mississippi Blood Services sent out a urgent call for AB blood donors to help - they heard that call and did just that.

“I decided to donate today because the young lady is in need of my type,” said donor Antonio Smith

Smith rolled up his sleeves and donated his plasma at Mississippi Blood Services in Flowood.

He has AB blood type and hopes he's a match to Nicole Jones. She is suffering from TTP, a rare blood disorder. As a result, she suffered a series of mini-strokes over the weekend and remains hospitalized.

“I was real sad and I thinking about my grandmother and she was in situation three years ago and needing blood,” said Smith.

Oscar Hanifi said it was our story that encouraged him to answer the urgent call.

“It doesn't cost me anything or harm," said Hanifi. "So it's good for me to donate the blood.”

“I am also AB positive just like Nicole, and 4 years ago I needed lots, and lots of AB positive plasma,” said Mississippi Blood Services’ employee Katherine Byrd

Byrd works for Mississippi Blood Services and admits what Jones is going through is not easy, but she's optimistic AB donors will continue to flow in.

“All the odds were against me and sure enough they found the plasma and it came from Mississippi and all across the nation," Jones explained. "I think it is wonderful our waiting rooms are full, whether they have AB blood type or not. I hope people continue to donate.”

Blood services representatives tell us Jones needs 200 units of plasma and her first was transfusion today.

She is showing some signs of improvement.

