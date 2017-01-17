Store owners feel vulnerable during rash of ATM thefts

Tuesday, thieves again rammed a truck into a Jackson business in an attempt to steal an ATM. This incident happened at A & S Food Mart on Robinson Road.

While the crooks weren't successful, other businesses remain on guard.

In July, thieves attempted to steal an ATM inside Sam's Express on McDowell Road.

Despite concrete pillars surrounding the entrance and burglars bars on the door, the crooks used chains attached to a truck to snatch open the door. They entered but were unable to get away with the ATM.

"It makes me scared," said Sam's Express owner Sam Kombaj. "This is like every day something's happening. People are scared to come in the store and with reason. I'm losing my business."

Kombaj has increased security, but businesses like his are vulnerable.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said there were 10 ATM thefts and attempted thefts last year, and two so far this year. While arrests have been made, investigators believe there is a ring or copycats using stolen vehicles to ram into stores and take ATMs.

"The suspects have already gone to these locations," said Jones."They've scoped out what type of security these businesses have. so before they go they are already familiar with their logistical plan".

"Stop doing this. We are losing money," added Kombaj. "We have a family like you guys do. So stop doing this. Get a job".

Call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 if you have any information about these ATM thefts.

