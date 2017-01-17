Governor Bryant signs new law on school superintendents in Mississippi

A new Mississippi law says local school boards can appoint replacements for elected superintendents who resign in the next three years.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed House Bill 32 on Tuesday, and it became law immediately.

It was prompted by the Dec. 31 resignation of the Webster County superintendent, who had three years left in his term. Without a change in state law, the county would have paid about $50,000 for a special election to fill the job.

Mississippi has some elected and some appointed school superintendents. A law enacted in 2016 makes this the final term for the 55 elected ones. Beginning in 2020, all superintendents will be appointed by local school boards.

