Governor Phil Bryant delivers his State of the State address

Governor Phil Bryant started his State of the State address with a plea to maintain public safety. It came in the form of a request to authorize a new class of troopers.

"Currently, the Mississippi Highway Patrol stands at 161 troopers less than is statutorily allowed," said Bryant.

Bryant discussed the challenges of a tight budget year and noted the need to grow revenue, without raising taxes. He also said he's open to lottery discussions.

"When we see traffic crowded on the Mississippi River bridge taking revenue to our neighboring state, it may be time to face a new reality," explained Bryant. "We can no longer contain the people's desire for a lottery, we can only force them to travel."

Foster care improvements are a follow-up to last year's State of the State. Since then, the state is out from under the strict oversight of a court monitor.

"I have dedicated my remaining time in office to ensuring our foster children get the care they deserve," described Bryant. "It will be my top priority. We cannot and will not fail at this endeavor. Our children will be protected."

Democrats said they wished he'd spent more time on education and the official Democratic response touched on issues that were absent from the speech like health care and infrastructure.

"Our infrastructure is crumbling," noted House Democratic Caucus Chairman Representative David Baria. "There are 936 state bridges and 24,591 miles of state roads that aren't able to hold up to the traffic they are designed for."

Democrats also argue part of the budget woes are the result of last year's decisions.

"The tax cuts that many of us said we could not afford and the tax credits which people could not understand, I think are beginning to have an impact on the budget," added Senator Hob Bryan-D, District 7. "And it's not good."

The Governor also asked that 16 boards and commissions be eliminated, saying they haven't even met in the last year.

