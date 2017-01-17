Child welfare professionals meet for teamwork training

Child welfare professionals are scheduled to meet Wednesday in Madison for teamwork training.

The meeting will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

According to a press release from Beverly Pettigrew Kraft, Public Information Officer for the Administrative Office of Courts, the program will open at 9 a.m. with videotaped remarks from Governor Phil Bryant and Dr. David Chandler, Executive Director of the Department of Child Protection Services.

The focus of the training is to promote communication and cooperation among all professionals who work to provide permanency for children in the care of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. "With Teamwork Our Kids Win" is the title of the training program sponsored by the Administrative Office of Courts.

The training program is the second of three that will be held across the state. It brings together staff of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services, chancellors, Youth Court Judges, Youth Court referees, Youth Court administrators, court clerks, prosecutors, guardians ad litem, Youth Services counselors, school attendance officers, University of Mississippi training specialists, parent attorneys and faith based organizations.

Speakers include, Jurist in Residence John Hudson, and Rankin County Youth Court Judge Thomas Broome. Supreme Court Justice Dawn Beam, Co-chair of the Commission on Children's Justice and ReNewMS is also scheduled to speak during the training.

