Deadly 3-vehicle crash in Rankin County

A Puckett man was killed in an accident on Highway 18 in Rankin County Wednesday morning.

The three vehicle accident happened just before 6:00 a.m. near Cato Road, between Brandon and Puckett.

Harvey Mathis, Jr., 27, was traveling east when his Chevy pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another truck head-on, said Corporal Eric Henry, Mississippi Highway Patrol. An SUV then crashed into Mathis' truck. He died on the scene.

The two other drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

MHP says foggy conditions and speed may have contributed to the crash. Traffic was shutdown in the area for nearly two hours while crews worked to remove the wrecked vehicles.

