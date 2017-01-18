Jim Hill High School broken into overnight, electronics stolen - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jim Hill High School broken into overnight, electronics stolen

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Sherwin Johnson, Jim Hill High School was broken into late Tuesday night.

Johnson says a preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect entered the school building and took a computer, a personal electronic device and other personal items belonging to a staff member. 

There was also damage reported to the office area, interior doors and windows at the school. 

Campus Enforcement is continuing to investigate.

