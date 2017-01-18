UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old found - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old found

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The 9-year old that police were searching for in Jackson has been found in a wooded area nearby.

He has minor injuries and is being evaluated at a hospital. DHS is now on the scene.

JPD was searching for the boy in a wooded area near the hotel where he went missing.

According to a tweet from JPD, the child was only wearing underwear. 

The incident, which police have not provided details about, occurred at the Hilltop Inn.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

