UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old found

The 9-year old that police were searching for in Jackson has been found in a wooded area nearby.

He has minor injuries and is being evaluated at a hospital. DHS is now on the scene.

JPD was searching for the boy in a wooded area near the hotel where he went missing.

According to a tweet from JPD, the child was only wearing underwear.

Child LSW underwear, no clothing description. METRO-1 is on scene w/ air support. Incident occurred at the Hilltop Inn. More info to come. https://t.co/XPqATWpfDV — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 18, 2017

The incident, which police have not provided details about, occurred at the Hilltop Inn.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

