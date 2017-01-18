Lamar County man going to prison for sexual battery of a vulnerable person

A Lamar County man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of sexual battery of a vulnerable person.

50-year-old James Orell Smith, of Purvis, pleaded guilty last week in Lamar County Circuit Court to two counts of sexual battery of a vulnerable person. Judge Anthony A. Mozingo sentenced Smith to 20 years in prison with 10 of those years suspended, followed by five years of post- release supervision on each count.

The sentences are to run concurrently to each other, leaving Smith a total of 10 years to serve behind bars followed by five years of supervised probation. Smith must register as a sex offender upon his release.

Smith was arrested last February and accused of engaging in sexual penetration with a vulnerable person, an adult female, who was a resident of Shirley Hodges Personal Care Home.

At the time of the crimes, Smith was employed as a maintenance worker at the home in Lamar County.

