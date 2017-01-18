Man wanted in Bogue Chitto River murder arrested in Wyoming

A man wanted in connection to the brutal killing of a McComb man on the Bogue Chitto River has been arrested in Wyoming.

Jeremy McElvin was arrested in Sheridan, Wyoming on Wednesday. He was wanted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Pike County.

McElvin is awaiting an extradition hearing and will be transported back to Pike County.

Three other suspects were arrested in 2016 for the brutal murder of 29-year-old Cort Gatlin. Gatlin's body was found in the Bogue Chitto River on September 1, 2016. His family said he had been beaten, bound with duct tape, shot, burned and then thrown into the river.

A short time later, 25-year-old Exxavion Reed was arrested in connection with Gatlin's death by a U.S. Marshal Task Force in St. Tammany Parrish in Louisiana. 25-year-old Anthony J. Dauden and 26-year-old Bridget A. Dillon, former friends of Gatlin, were also arrested in the case.

"Cort was searching, looking for friends and he trusted them and everything went the wrong way for them," Edward Gatlin Jr, the victim's brother, told us last year.

During an initial court appearance back in September, Dauden's grandmother hinted at a motive, saying that she believes Gatlin had molested a child.

"That is the only thing that got me puzzled because he did molest a baby," said Dauden's grandmother, Ada Magee. "But still, I say they should have let the law handle that."

At the time, Gatlin's family claimed that to be untrue, saying the killing could have been over drugs or a woman.

Gatlin leaves behind three children, two girls and a boy all under the age of six.

