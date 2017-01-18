AG Hood wants to question juror in Robert Shuler-Smith trial

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood wants to take a closer look at the juror who derailed the Robert Shuler-Smith trial, hindering the prosecution last month.

This week, a flurry of court motions were filed in the case that ended in a hung jury last month.

Hood says he wants to question juror number 4, who served on the panel in Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith's trial.

The motion filed in Hinds County says juror number 4 may have violated the law, by not revealing she had previous knowledge of the case and had already made her mind up about D.A. Smith's guilt.

Hood says the juror also works for the Jackson Police Department, which she failed to disclose, during questioning of the jury panel, before the trial started.

On the other side, Smith's attorney Jim Waide also filed a motion, saying D.A. Smith should be protected from double-jeopardy, prohibiting a re-trial, calling the juror a "state actor" who deliberately tried to sway other jurors on the panel.

Waide also filed a motion for acquittal, which prosecutors filed papers in opposition.

A second trial date has been set for June.

