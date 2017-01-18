MDOT inspects bridge after 18 wheeler crash

Rush hour interstate traffic came to a standstill Tuesday when a tractor trailer slammed into a concrete bridge support.

The deadly crash happened at I-55 south at the Fortification Street overpass.

It was a jarring collision at a heavily traveled section of the interstate.

Mississippi Department of Transportation inspectors were on scene checking the bridge after the impact.

Witnesses told Jackson Police that the 18 wheeler driver, 40 year old Calvin Gatlin, left the roadway and struck the concrete pillar.

Police investigators said there was no evidence of braking.

"Anybody that saw that it just wrapped itself right around that pillar," said Transportation Commission Chairman Dick Hall.

The tractor trailer's impact, which destroyed the cab, was at least around the posted 60 mile per hour speed limit.

"We had people out here immediately, crews looking at it to inspect it," said Hall. "We have people that are experts at this, at bridge inspections and they go out and look. They know exactly where to look if there is some damage where it should be".

MDOT officials said the Fortification Street Bridge over the interstate is structurally sound, but the transportation commissioner has reservations about the condition of the state's more than 5,600 bridges.

He said they are deteriorating.

"We need right now to fix the bridges in this state," added Hall. "Just on the MDOT system, we need over $2 billion just to fix the bridges."

MDOT opened traffic on the Fortification Street bridge after inspection of the concrete and steel structure.

According to Jackson Police, there were no reports of speeding in that deadly interstate crash.

Why the 18 wheeler crashed head on into the concrete column remains under investigation.

