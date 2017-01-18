Brookhaven boil water notice lifted

If you live in Brookhaven, get ready for a sigh of relief - the boil water notice that has been in place this entire week has finally been lifted.

The water department says, like the rest of the country's, their infrastructure is aging.

A water main break on January 7 is what caused this whole issue.

"The crews went out, they identified the break, they repaired the break. That should have normally been it," said Ralph Augimeri, the Brookhaven Water Treatment Center Manager

Instead, contaminants leaked into the pipelines, causing a city-wide boil water notice that went on last Wednesday and wasn't lifted till today.

People complained to Brookhaven PD on Facebook saying some restaurants were still serving contaminated fountain drinks, so a lot of people have been doing their best to play it safe.

Millie Porter owns Reading Nook, a tutoring center for children with learning disabilities. She says she's been bringing in boiled water for the children, but also has to be cautious outside of work.

"We went to Wendy's, and of course they give you canned Coke, canned Sprite, bottled water," said Porter. "So they're taking precautions."

All that bottled water adds up, and can get extremely expensive.

At a Brookhaven Daycare, they've had to provide bottled water for 70 kids all week.

"Any time you're dealing with large numbers, it's always a problem, but, again, we managed. We accommodated our menu - whatever our menu said, we made it work," said Katrina Hines, owner of Kids R Us Learning Center. "Whether it was to use a bunch of water, or if it was sandwiches, that's what we used."

The water department also says regulations for boil water notices are getting a lot stricter, so we're probably going to be seeing a lot more of them in the future.

