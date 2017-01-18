MEMA requests more money from lawmakers

The state's lean budget could tighten the belt even more for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The agency is trying to do a better job of marketing what they do to legislators.

At the same time, they're explaining why they need more money.

"The $6.1 million general fund budget for MEMA in 2008 was excessive," said MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson. "And I will not stand here and tell you that's what the agency needed. But I will tell you $3.4 million is a cut to the bone."

Smithson said anything less than their requested $3.4 million will mean cutting services and it's things that can impact you and your family.

"As far as rebuilding, as far as mitigation projects, as far as training, at some point," Smithson noted. "I will never sacrifice public safety, but at some point with continued budget cuts, something's got to give."

While the agency is asking for $3.4 million, the legislative budget recommendation is $2.8 million. That's pre-Katrina level funding. Budget writers say there's no need to panic because that's just baseline numbers.

"Every agency is concerned," said Legislative Budget Committee member Representative John Moore. "Every agency is actually a little bit lower than they were last year with the exception of education."

MEMA's budget has taken a 32.34% drop from fiscal years 2012 to 2017, but one lawmaker thinks that's also due to changes in federal money that was divvied up by the state.

"It's not just about the budget tightening," said Senator Joey Fillingane who also serves on the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. "It's about federal projects that were federally paid for through the state budget being completed and paid off."

