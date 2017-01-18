Mississippi could be getting into the lottery business

Mississippi could soon be in the lottery business.

Governor Phil Bryant said, Tuesday, it might be time to create a state-run lottery to boost the budget.

It's a game of chance that's helped many folks become instant millionaires overnight.

Gov. Phil Bryant is the first governor in more than three decades to be open to the lottery talks and this has many Mississippians feeling hopeful.

"Yes, I would like to be the first person to Mississippi to become a millionaire, from the Mississippi lottery," said Mississippian Jewel McDonald.

Here is something to note: at least one lawmaker has been filing legislation in the state to get it going since 2004 and while these Mississippians are holding out hope this will be the year, they admit it could be an uphill battle to hit jackpot in the Bible Belt state.

"I live in Philadelphia and drive over 100 miles," said Mississippian Cleo McDonald. "Yes, l love to play the Powerball."

"They feel it will take money out the church," said Mississippian Albert Guice. "But people are going to spend their money they way the want."

If Mississippi lawmakers approve, they will join 44 states that offer a state-run lottery.

