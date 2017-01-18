Missing 9-year-old found safe after running into woods

After a group effort from multiple agencies including Jackson Police and Metro One, a missing 9-year-old boy was found safe.

First responders carried the missing boy from the woods to safety.

3 On Your Side was at Hilltop Inn and Suites off I-20 in Jackson, where the little boy lives, minutes after the search started.

"He appears to have superficial injuries that are consistent with running through those bushes and briars in there," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said the boy ran from a room and after his family couldn't find him, they called for help.

Jackson Police, the Jackson Fire Department and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, as well as Metro One came together searching.

After about an hour looking, he was found unharmed.

"The original report was that the kid had ran away because he was being whipped," explained Vance. "In a situation like this, the number one priority is going to be the safety of the child. And under these circumstances, I would feel better if we got DHS involved to make sure nothing needs to be addressed as far as custody and living conditions."

DHS and the Jackson Crime Scene Unit made their way into the apartment. They did come out with what looked to be a Pit bull and it's puppies.

There were some type of violations regarding the dogs and Animal Control took them.

"We are just happy we were able to get him out safe and sound as far as we know," said Vance.

The investigation will continue.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.