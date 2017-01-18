TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 at Ellis Ave backed up after firetruck loses hose

The Jackson Fire Department was responding to a wreck with injuries when a section of hose fell off of on of their truck, causing multiple vehicles to damaged.

The incident has caused a large traffic backup in both the east and west bound lanes of I-20 at Ellis Avenue.

Our crew on the scene says a FedEx 18 wheeler and a pickup truck collided around 8:30 p.m.

According to JFD Division Chief Cleotha Sanders, a firetruck was responding to a reported crash with injuries when 400 feet of five inch large diameter hose fell off of the truck. At least 10 passenger vehicles were affected, but no injuries were reported.

According to a tweet from JPD, several cars were damaged.

Several cars damaged on I-20 E near Ellis Ave. due to fire truck losing fire hoses. Expect traffic delays and lane closures. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 19, 2017

Sanders added that anyone affected by this accident should contact the Jackson Police Department for an accident report and to contact Risk Management for the City of Jackson on Thursday for their next course of action.

"The Jackson Fire Department is grateful that no one was injured," Sanders said.

Both east and west bound lanes of traffic have been affected. Alternate routes are recommended until the scene is clear.

