Canton mom "blessed to be alive" after dog attack

Canton mother, Elizabeth Blackmon, was just getting home from dropping her step-daughter off at school when she was attacked by a dog that had been pacing around her carport all morning.

"I'm out here screaming at the top of my lungs, crying," Blackmon recalled. "Pleading in pain, begging somebody to just help."

Blackmon's friend tried hitting the dog with a shovel, but he remained focused on his attack," Blackmon says.

The mixed-breed dog instead lunged at her, knocking her to the ground.

"I had accepted the fact that I was going to lose this finger," Blackmon explained. "And you know, thank god there was no bones broken, but the damages and the cuts were so deep, they can't stitch it up because if it becomes infected then it's just locked in there."

After nearly 10 minutes of fighting with the dog, Blackmon was able to get free by running to her friend's truck.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, the dog was still acting aggressively. It lunged towards them, so they shot it.

Blackmon, who works in construction, says because the wounds are so deep, it hurts her to pick up and play with her 18-month-old son and by not having insurance, she's worried about the medical bills that she knows will follow the attack.

The dog has been taken to the State's Veterinary Lab to be tested for rabies, and those results could take weeks.

The dog, who was wearing a collar, had no name tag, just a pad lock.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the animal to give them a call.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.