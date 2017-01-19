3 On Your Side Investigates: Cutting Edge Cosmetics

New Year, New You?

The number of men getting cosmetic procedures is growing and couples are undergoing the knife together for a younger look.

3 On Your Side's Marsha Thompson follows a Dallas couple who came to Jackson for cutting edge cosmetics.

Marc and Jacqueline Lott both have busy careers in Dallas

"I think it's important staying youthful," said Jacqueline. "Feeling pretty and healthy.

"We kind of do everything together," she explained. "It's just one more thing we like to do and it makes us feel good."

"They are doing this because they like the idea of supporting each other together," said Dr. Adair Blackledge, of Blackledge Face Center. "He's in the business world in Dallas."

Jacqueline wants her eyes tweeked at Blackledge Face Center - a subtle non-invasive surgery to reset the clock.

"Right now I'm focused more on the eyelids," said Jacqueline. "Bringing them up a little bit."

"This little hooding, it's starting to come down right there. Yours is going to be one of those," explained Blackledge. "This fold that's been bothering you, we are going to take that little fold off."

Marc wants a more defined jawline and neck.

"I'm going to do this and that's about it," explained Marc.

Marc will undergo a non-invasive neck lift under twilight anesthesia - a mild dose of general anesthesia to induce hypnosis and amnesia.

Before the rejuvenation procedures, Marc and Jacqueline undergo a thorough consultation and photos are taken.

Marc knew the exact look he wanted.

With incisions behind the ears, Marc wants to get back to work immediately.

And with that, it was time to head to the in-house surgical suite.

The surgeries went exactly as planned.

In our post surgery report, we will show you how this couple turned back the hands of time with lasting results.

